Rowan Men’s Swimming continues dual-meet winning streak

The Rowan men’s swim team swam their way to victory as they beat Stevens Institute of Technology 120-85 last Friday, Nov. 11.

The Profs record on the year improves to 2-1 on dual meets. Head Coach Brad Browser was happy about the team’s win but ultimately thinks the team has yet to reach the potential to be the powerhouse they have been in the past.

“I think we lost focus,” Coach Bowser said. “Not putting ourselves in the right position to progress forward. But all things considered, we won the meet that’s what’s most important. We did what we needed to do to get it done.”

The Profs were not only winning as a team but individually too. Junior Jack Watson won the 200 free with 1:46.53 and the 100 backstrokes with 52.23. Fellow junior Paul Riter placed first in the 50 free with 21.99.

The 200 medley relay team of Watson, Riter, Jimmy Kundrats and Henry Lynch stopped the clock at 1:36.44 for the top time. Riter would also later team up with Alex Volin, Andrew Dang and Tobias Cahnbley to win the 400 free relays.

Both the upperclassmen and the lowerclassmen have been having strong showings for the team this season so far.

Freshman star swimmer Henry Lynch thought that if he did put the work in, he could help the 200-relay team and get an individual win.

“For me individually, I think the meet went great,” Lynch said. “I put in the work throughout practice and it really showed throughout the meet. I think I am only getting better and I feel like time is going to drop in the future one hundred percent. I am expecting big goals and as a team. I think we are going to thrive.”

Free swimmer, sophomore Andrew Dang, was pleasantly surprised with his performance against Stevens this past week.

“Going in racing, giving it my all, we can get it all that I can ask for… I thought I did better than I expected,” Dang said. “Going in, I was not feeling the greatest, but I knew all my training was there. I was just going to keep my head down, but I do what I do the best and just race.”

Paul Riter and the rest of the Profs expected after this successful meet, to build off that momentum and keep this energy up against New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) rival William Paterson University on Tuesday, Nov. 15

“I expect a good meet,” Riter said prior to the meet. “Hopefully we go in and keep good energy. I thought we had good energy going into the Stevens meet. I just want to try and go out and motivate as a team”

The Profs were able to do just that and now have improved to 3-1 after defeating William Paterson 137-60. They will now have a little break before the WPI Gompei Invitational at the start of December.

