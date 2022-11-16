Fresh for all: Rowan University hosts food drive with Philabundance every Friday

Philabundance is a food relief non-profit organization that has partnered with Rowan University to provide fresh produce for those in need every Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. in Parking Lot D at the corner of Bowe Boulevard and Carpenter Street.

This Friday is the last opportunity to pick up food for Thanksgiving dinner. This program will be closed on the Friday of Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, but will be open year-round — even through the summer months.

How does it work? Cars line up in rows as early as 8 a.m. to be served fresh fruits, vegetables, snacks and other meals by volunteer members. Then, volunteers handed bags of food to the line of cars just like a fresh food drive-thru.

Everyone is eligible to receive free food for their household with no need for a referral, ID or even a Glassboro address.

“If you show up, then it’s for you,” said Andrew Perrone, who works in the office of Volunteerism and Communication at Rowan University.

The Philabundance program started in late October 2018 and serves a little over 250 community households in the short span of 60 to 90 minutes. Any food that is not given out on Fridays is distributed to The Shop to help even more students.

Perrone staffs and recruits volunteers to help with the food drive every Friday. Perrone is also the contact person for community members looking to take part in the program.

“Many volunteers enjoy coming to this event because it is a very fast pace and at the end of it, they feel as though they helped the community in some way,” Perrone said.

Additionally, about 20 volunteers arrived at 9 a.m. to unload food from a trailer and cars to serve in the next hour.

“It’s a hands-on program that’s fun and we get to meet new people, talk to people, and it’s just fun being helpful all around honestly,” said Arron Daniel, a junior on the Rowan rugby team who volunteered at the food drive.

Philabundance provides people with security in knowing where their next meal comes from. Whether you are a college student or a mother struggling to make ends meet, there are resources.

Philabundance is always looking for donations and volunteers. Any amount of time or money would help hundreds of people. To get involved, go on the Rowan website for more information and help someone know where their next meal is coming from.

