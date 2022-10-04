Rowan Field Hockey Finishes Non-Conference Play Undefeated

The Rowan field hockey team defeated Alvernia University, their last non-conference opponent, 3-0 at home on Wednesday, Sept. 28. They improved on their undefeated season to 9-0.

It was tied up at 0-0 until the second period when the Profs took the first lead of the day. Sophomore Vanessa DiDonato scored the first goal off the bench for the profs.

“It was definitely a good feeling,” DiDonato said, “I have been working on the positioning in the circle. It felt good to be in that right position after working hard during practices.”

DiDonato’s unexpected goal from off the bench gave the profs the momentum they needed to pick up the win against Alvernia.

The other two goals scored in the game were from graduate student Kristiina Castagnola and senior Liz Fox. Fox scored the third and final goal to seal the deal for the Profs.

“It was really good,” senior back Melissa Donaldson said. “We obviously were struggling a little bit during the game. So I think it was relieving, we set the mood a little bit better, got the team more together and I think it was all about. Obviously, it’s not just one person who gets it done. It is the whole team. With each goal that we were able to bring. It brings the team more together and helps us play a little bit better.

The rest of the game was a low-scoring one, in which the defense took control and was a major factor in the victory. Donaldson was key to their success on the turf to get the win.

“In the first half we were a little scrambled, but in the second half we went back to our roots,” Donaldson said. “We ended up transferring the ball a lot. It helps us get the ball up the field, definitely not our best game but we are going to work on it in our next practice to get better.”

Following this last non-conference matchup, the Profs will go on to New Jersey Athletic Conference play on Monday, Oct. 3, to play rival The College of New Jersey.

