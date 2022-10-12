Obdyke: Shop or Drop With Rob – A Fantasy Football Column

Another week of football is in the books, meaning “Shop or Drop with Rob” is back, giving you advice on who to pick up and drop every week in your fantasy football league.

Waiver Wire additions

Kenneth Walker III – RB – Seattle Seahawks – 44% rostered via Yahoo! Sports

Kenneth Walker III’s time has finally come. With Rashaad Penny going down this past Sunday with a fractured tibia, Walker III will immediately step into the lead-back role. In Penny’s absence, the rookie half back rushed for 88 yards and found himself in the endzone. It is likely that Penny could miss the entire season, meaning Walker III is a MUST when adding players this week off the waiver wire.

Eno Benjamin – RB – Arizona Cardinals – 10% rostered via Yahoo! Sports

Cardinals running back James Conner cannot seem to stay healthy through five weeks of NFL action, and unfortunately for Arizona, Darrel Williams and Jonathan Ward also left the game with injuries. By default, these injuries make Eno Benjamin the new lead back. Benjamin had 53 total yards and a touchdown this past week, so he will play a nice role if Conner is sidelined for the upcoming weeks.

Darius Slayton – WR – New York Giants – 0% rostered via Yahoo! Sports

Darius Slayton is finally back, as he was riding the bench for most of the early season. With the Giants receiving core in shambles, the organization had no choice but to get Slayton some action against the Packers. In Week 5, the veteran caught 6 passes for 79 yards and this production should continue, as the Giants do not have many other options.

Taysom Hill – QB/TE – New Orleans Saints – 29% rostered via Yahoo! Sports

Taysom Hill is an extremely difficult player to figure out. The quarterback/tight end hybrid will put up a doughnut one week, then the next week he will have 22 passing yards, 112 rushing yards, and four total touchdowns. An added bonus for Hill is that you can start him in the tight end slot. He may not produce these numbers every week, but Hill’s performance was too dominant to not mention on this list.

Jakobi Meyers – WR – New England Patriots – 48% rostered via Yahoo! Sports

Jakobi Meyers had a breakout season last year, and his production is slowly starting to return. Meyers missed the past two weeks due to injury, but in his return the undrafted receiver caught seven balls for 111 yards and a touchdown. This was also with rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe at the helm so if Meyers can post these numbers with a rookie quarterback, this production is bound to continue.

Alec Pierce – WR – Indianapolis Colts – 8% rostered via Yahoo! Sports

Alec Pierce has become Matt Ryan’s second option behind lead receiver Michael Pittman. In the past two weeks, Pierce has put up more than 14 fantasy points. The rookie receiver posted eight receptions for 81 yards in the Week 5 loss.

If you see some of these guys on your waiver wire, try and scoop them up. Although some players may not have a spot on your starting roster at the moment, injuries are bound to happen. When everyone else in your league is scrambling around looking for replacements, you’ll remember that you read “Shop and Drop with Rob,” and reinforcements are already sitting on your bench.

