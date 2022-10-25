Obdyke: Shop or Drop With Rob – A Fantasy Football Column

Week 7 of the NFL season is in the books, meaning “Shop or Drop with Rob” is back, giving you advice on who to pick up and drop every week in your fantasy football league.

Waiver Wire additions

Michael Carter – RB – New York Jets – 66% rostered via Yahoo! Sports

The Jets’ running game has been quite efficient so far this season. Unfortunately, star rookie running back Breece Hall left Sunday’s contest after hurting his knee. The team fears that it is an ACL injury, which is never a good sign, but in his absence Michael Carter will play a huge role in this offense, and can serve as a RB1 on your fantasy roster.

D’Onta Foreman – RB – Carolina Panthers – 49% rostered via Yahoo! Sports

On Thursday night, Oct. 20, the NFL community received the shocking news that star running back Christian McCaffrey was traded to the San Francisco 49ers. This consequently means that the Panthers are in need of a new starting half back.

On Sunday, Oct. 23, D’Onta Foreman had no issue filling McCaffrey’s shoes, rushing for 118 yards, and reeling in two passes for 27 receiving yards. Many were hesitant to pick up Foreman because of the struggling Panthers’ offense, but they showed some life after beating an elite Buccaneers defense.

Parris Campbell – WR – Indianapolis Colts – 4% rostered via Yahoo! Sports

Parris Campbell has been excellent the past two weeks. Last Sunday, he caught seven balls for 57 yards and a touchdown.

This week against the Tennessee Titans, he hauled in ten catches for 70 yards and scored another touchdown. Many thought Alec Pierce would be the No. 2 receiver in Indianapolis, but Campbell has proved that he is slowly taking over that role.

Marquise Goodwin – WR – Seattle Seahawks – 0% rostered via Yahoo! Sports

Marquise Goodwin had a breakout game in the win against the Los Angeles Chargers. The speedster had four catches for 67 yards and scored two touchdowns. DK Metcalf left the contest with a knee injury, and with his status up in the air, look for Goodwin to step into a more vital role in this surprisingly high-powered offense.

Gus Edwards – RB – Baltimore Ravens – 43% rostered via Yahoo! Sports

Gus Edwards was spectacular in his season debut this past Sunday, as he finished with 66 rushing yards and two touchdowns in J.K. Dobbins’ absence. The veteran back was the clear leader in the Ravens’ backfield with 16 carries. Dobbins cannot seem to stay healthy, allowing Edwards to continue this production for the foreseeable future.

Greg Dulcich – TE – Denver Broncos – 11% rostered via Yahoo! Sports

Greg Dulcich is on the come up, as he began to spark interest last week after catching a touchdown on Monday night football. This week, the 6′ 4″ rookie had nine targets, sic catches, and 51 yards. His involvement in the Broncos’ offense is increasing, meaning he can be considered a serviceable steamer if you are ever in need of a tight end.

Players to drop

James Robinson – RB – Jacksonville Jaguars

James Robinson started off the year on fire, scoring four touchdowns in the first three weeks of the season. He has not scored since and was held to one target in the loss to the New York Giants. James Robinson is slowly being faded out of the Jaguars’ offense, as this is now Travis Etienne’s backfield.

J.K. Dobbins – RB – Baltimore Ravens

J.K. Dobbins, unfortunately, cannot stay healthy, as he was just put on the injured reserve list. He will most likely be out for the next six weeks, providing little to no fantasy value in the future.

Jeff Wilson Jr. – RB – San Francisco 49ers

Christian McCaffrey joining this loaded 49ers roster does not bode well for Jeff Wilson Jr. McCaffrey is still considered one of the best backs in the league, meaning Jeff Wilson Jr.’s touches will be limited moving forward.

If you see some of these guys on your waiver wire, try and scoop them up. Although some players may not have a spot on your starting roster at the moment, injuries are bound to happen. When everyone else in your league is scrambling around looking for replacements, you’ll remember that you read “Shop or Drop with Rob,” and reinforcements are already sitting on your bench.

