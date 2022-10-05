Obdyke: Shop and Drop With Rob – A Fantasy Football Column

After a wild slate of games in Week 4, “Shop and Drop with Rob” is back, giving you advice on who to pick up and drop every week in your fantasy football league.

Waiver Wire additions

Nyheim Hines – RB – Indianapolis Colts – 62% rostered via Yahoo! Sports

Lead back Jonathan Taylor went down with a potential high-ankle sprain during the Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Expect Hines to take over the backfield, as Taylor is most likely going to miss a few games. The elusive back has also been a staple in the Colts passing game for years, meaning he will rack up many receptions and yards after the catch.

Zach Wilson – QB – New York Jets – 10% rostered via Yahoo! Sports

Zach is back, securing his first victory of the season after taking down the Pittsburgh Steelers. The young quarterback threw for 252 yards and one touchdown, even catching a touchdown. His presence should spark this Jets offense, who have shown some promise with the involvement of young receivers Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore.

George Pickens – WR – Pittsburgh Steelers – 39% rostered via Yahoo! Sports

George Pickens put the league on notice after making a stellar one-handed snag last week against the Cleveland Browns. This week, he strung together six catches for 102 yards. The touchdowns should soon follow for Pickens, and once Pittsburgh gets the quarterback situation figured out, Pickens will emerge as a great receiver in this league.

Tyler Conklin – TE – New York Jets – 42% rostered via Yahoo! Sports

An efficient tight end is extremely hard to come by in fantasy football. He isn’t Travis Kelce or Mark Andrews, but Tyler Conklin has put up solid numbers throughout the first four weeks of the season. The 6’3″ big man has at least five targets in every game played this year, and will continue this production with the return of Zach Wilson.

Jared Goff – QB – Detroit Lions – 52% rostered via Yahoo! Sports

Believe it or not, the Detroit Lions have the no. one ranked offense in the league. That has much to do with Jared Goff, who has been great this season. Even through a loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Goff threw for 378 yards and four touchdowns. He was able to accomplish this without starting receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark Jr, so if Goff is still available in your league, he is a must pickup.

Raheem Mostert – RB – Miami Dolphins – 50% rostered via Yahoo! Sports

Raheem Mostert was the featured back this past Thursday. Although his statline was nothing special, the Dolphins were playing from behind most of the game, which forced Miami to operate in a pass-first mindset. With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missing time, the Dolphins may rely on the run more, giving Mostert more opportunities.

Players to drop

Carson Wentz – QB – Washington Commanders

After putting up stellar numbers the first two weeks of the season, Wentz has had a huge drop-off in production. He is too inconsistent and is playing behind an offensive line that is in shambles.

Mecole Hardman – WR – Kansas City Chiefs

With his flashing speed, Mecole Hardman has so much potential. With the departure of Tyreek Hill, many expected Hardman’s role to increase in this offense. Unfortunately this has not been the case, as the Chiefs can never seem to get him involved in the passing game.

Dontrell Hilliard – RB – Tennessee Titans

After an excellent Week 1, Hilliard has not seen the same level of production. This is Derrick Henry’s backfield, and nothing is changing anytime soon.

If you see some of these guys on your waiver wire, try and scoop them up. Although some players may not have a spot in your starting roster at the moment, injuries are bound to happen. When everyone else in your league is scrambling around looking for replacements, you’ll remember that you read “Shop and Drop with Rob”, and that reinforcements are already sitting on your bench.

