Rowan University held its Annual Homecoming Lip-sync Battle on Oct. 20 in Pfleeger Hall at 9:15 p.m.

This year’s host was 2018 Rowan University Alumni, Steven McGown. Seven judges critiqued performances on four main components: lip sync ability, crowd reaction, costumes, personality and originality.

Students competed against one another with different variations of their take on the Homecoming theme, Once Upon a Prof.

“It was great to see everybody supporting Homecoming,” McGown said.

First, second and third place won 300, 200 and 100 Rowan Bucks, respectfully.

The competition consisted of ten group performances and three independent performances, by different clubs, Greek organizations and societies at Rowan.

“I thought the performances were very well-thought-out and well-executed. Everybody brought a lot of energy which was great,” McGown said.

Brandon Clarke, who performed under the drag name Trinity Fox, performed “Freak the Freak Out” from the Nickelodeon show, “Victorious,” and won first place in the individual category. Trinity shocked the audience the moment she stepped out on stage by mimicking the original performance from the show. Trinity executed an entertaining and high-energy performance.

“I feel absolutely amazing. It was kind of expected, but a great experience,” said Clarke. “This was my first performance and not the last you’ll see of me.”

Based on audiences’ reactions to Trinity’s performance, the win was not a surprise.

Legacy came in second place and Da Profs came in third place for the individual category.

Alpha Psi Omega, who performed a mash-up of different Disney skits, won first place for the group category. Alpha Psi Omega is the National Theater Honor Society so it was no shock that each member acted as a different Disney character. Alpha Sigma Tau and Kappa Sigma came in second place. Martinson Honors college came in third place.

“I am proud of everybody,” said sophomore Tyler Benson, who performed with Alpha Psi Omega. “We carried on the legacy from the past two years.”

