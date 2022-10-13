Every Saturday night at 7 p.m. the Ric and Jean Edelman Planetarium will be hosting “Laser Beatles,” a laser light show that bases what you see on songs made by the Beatles.

“This show that you’re about to see is ‘Laser Beatles,’ so it features different Beatles music to these light effects, all these different cool patterns, it’s a fun experience,” said Rowan alum Charlie Hughes. Hughes studied Physics and minored in astronomy, making him the perfect candidate to work at the planetarium.

A captivating array of lights flashed across the dome, immersing the audience in the magical sounds of the ’60s British rock band. Smiles spread as outlines of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr’s faces were outlined in lights above.

“Laser Beatles” featured songs such as “Yellow Submarine,” “A Hard Day’s Night,” “Strawberry Fields” and many more. Some songs such as “Rock and Roll Music” and “Twist and Shout” featured geometric lines and shapes while a rainbow of colors flashed vividly across the screen. Meanwhile, songs like “When I’m Sixty Four” and “The End” had caricatures that followed the lyrics of the song.

Watching this, it felt as though I had fallen asleep while listening to The Beatles, and the lights and images were a dream flashing in my mind from the music. It was what one could imagine a person with Synesthesia seeing as they listened to the music.

It was an electrifying experience and others expressed how much they enjoyed it as well.

“I really enjoyed the show as it kept us very entertained the whole time,” junior psychology major Summer Niceta said. “All the images were significant to each song so you never saw the same thing twice. I would recommend it to any Beatles fans who want to see their favorite songs in a fun way.”

Niceta said it best, as every image created for each song was unique. There is no chance for your eyes to become bored while attending this laser light show.

“I have seen it once or twice before, oh it’s awesome,” said Hughes. “I’m a big Beatles fan so it’s cool to see the different effects. It adds to the experience.”

Some highlights from the show included:

“Octopus’s Garden”

This song featured caricatures of sharks and fish playing music. It gave the vibe of The Little Mermaid, and it was absolutely enchanting.

“All Together Now”

The dome lit up with guitar string-like lines across the viewer’s eye line, bouncing with each beat in the song. It then transitions into drawings of objects such as a cow, a cake, skulls, the sky, an alligator head and a small neon pink box man.

“Yellow Submarine”

This, of course, featured a yellow submarine traveling in the water. It was a perfect animation to fit the song.

“The End”

Fittingly, this was the last song. It portrayed a rocket flying through the sky, leading into blossoming shapes such as flowers, peace signs, strawberries and stars.

“From their beginnings revolutionizing rock ‘n roll to their psychedelic era, this show visualizes the Beatles’ music with energy and beauty,” the planetarium’s description says.

The Edelman Planetarium connects to the Science building. Tickets are priced at $3 for students and $5 for non-students. As such, these shows offer inexpensive entertainment for all ages and are close to the Rowan community.

The show is a great way to take a break from the busyness of life, put your phone down and look up. Allowing yourself to become completely immersed in music and swirling lights is a great way to wind down after a long week. Considering the show is only an hour, it won’t impede on any late-night weekend plans.

Visiting the Edelman Planetarium was something I have always wanted to experience, and I can proudly say that viewing this show was a perfect gateway into all things space and light.

If you are not a Beatles fan, do not worry! The planetarium will be featuring a variety of shows this fall, such as “Laser Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon,” and “Laser Halloween.”

If music is not your jam, they also offer shows highlighting space. Some of these shows include “Phantom of the Universe,” “Forward! to the Moon” and “Rising Star.”

Please note that these shows can be intense, and are not recommended for those who are sensitive to loud music or bright flashing and swirling lights.

To fans of captivating light sequences and the Beatles, take an hour break from your responsibilities and check out this show, or one of the many other shows the Ric and Jean Edelman Planetarium has to offer.

For comments/questions about this story, email the.whit.rowan@gmail.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

