Rowan Women’s Ice Hockey Score Nine Goals in First Victory of the Season

Rowan women’s ice hockey skated to a 9-1 victory over the University of Pittsburgh on Sunday, Sept. 25, in their first game of the season.

The team scored right out of the gate with their first tally being 23 seconds into the game.

Freshman Emilee Lindenmuth scored her first collegiate goal to make it 2-0 a few minutes later. Senior Gia Caruso made it 3-0 with her first goal of the game, which flew over the head of Pitt’s goaltender and into the net.

Rowan’s starting goaltender, junior Savannah Thomason made an incredible stop to keep Pitt off the scoreboard and stayed strong throughout her time in goal, only allowing Pitt to score once.

That single goal occurred with 7:41 left in the first period, but four minutes later Caruso answered back with her second goal of the game. Along with two goals in the game, Caruso also delivered a huge hip check which got a strong reaction from the bench.

In the second period, the Profs had a five-on-three power play and freshman Maggie Bowman scored to make it 5-1. The performances of the rookies on the team were a highlight of this matchup.

“It [the victory] was more of like a celebration and I think that was the best way to describe it, we had eight new freshmen,” Assistant Coach Dan DiMonte said. “Couple of them scored, a couple of them had some really good chances and I think every one of them looked pretty good so we’re definitely excited for the future.”

With 13:41 left in the second period, the Profs made an incredible tic-tac-toe play. They passed the puck quickly from one side to the other and were able to put the puck in the net on the power play.

On another power play, the team shot a puck at Pitt’s goaltender, who was able to stop a piece of the puck but not all of it as it squeaked past the goalie and into the net to make it 7-1. Rowan would expand on that lead one more time in the second period, bringing it to 8-1.

At the start of the third period, Head Coach Dillan DiMonte along with Coach Dan DiMonte decided to put freshman goaltender Dallas Hainsworth in between the pipes. Hainsworth was able to stop all of Pitt’s third-period shots to help the team secure the win.

“It was good to see all the freshmen succeed,” Coach Dan DiMonte said. “We were all on the bench like ‘When Dallas [Hainsworth] makes her first save, we’re going to scream.’ We had like four blocked shots and we just wouldn’t let them get to the net and then all of a sudden eight minutes went by in the third before she saw her first shot.”

Coach Dan DiMonte commented on Hainsworth’s chances of seeing more playing time throughout the season.

“Dallas [Hainsworth] will definitely get her opportunities in some games against some of the weaker teams,” Coach DiMonte said. “Then I think we’re going to be so good that there’s going to be some spots to throw her in the third period.”

Rowan had a strong outing on the ice as an overall group, with multiple players contributing to the victory. At the end of the day, it was sophomore Micaiah “Tink” Tinklenberg who received the team’s “Winning Wig” for recording a goal and stepping up with a hard forecheck that led to a few penalties.

“At the end of each game, coaches decided who was the MVP of the day,” Tink said. “The MVP gets to wear the wig at the end of the game and it’s fun because it’s a pretty ugly wig and we all laugh.”

The Prof’s next game is on the road on Saturday, Oct. 1, against Villanova University at Hatfield Ice Arena. Puck drops at 4:20 p.m.

For comments/questions about this story tweet @TheWhitSports.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

