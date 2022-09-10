Rowan Volleyball Defeats Muhlenberg College in First Home Match of the Season

On Tuesday evening, Sept. 6, the Rowan volleyball team defeated Muhlenberg College, in a dominating 3-1 performance in their home opener.

Coming into the match with a 4-0 record, this would be another early season test for the Profs to test their focus and determination. They continued to build chemistry in preparation for the late-season push.

Senior Jackie Camponelli had a few momentum-shifting serves that led to Profs pulling away at end of each match. Camponelli gives credit to the “serve receive ladder” practice drill that prepares her mentally and physically for spot serving. She also credited her teammates that bring the spark they need, specifically Courtney Rhoden.

“Her constant cheering and funny celebrations keep morale high throughout the season,” Camponelli said.

Another Prof with a standout performance was Natalie Ogden, as she stole the show by reaching 1k career digs.

Recording a match-high 13 digs, Ogden provided consistent defensive protection for the Profs. Ogden credits much of her consistent success to the experience she’s gained over the years.

While Rowan did pick up the win, they dropped the first set to Muhlenberg. Head Coach Deana Jespersen spoke after the game about her team’s ability to stay resilient and bounce back when pressure is applied to them.

“I try to instill the ‘goldfish’ mindset for our team and staff as we stay grounded,” Coach Jespersen said. “Win or lose, they maintain a short-term memory and focus on what they can improve. We actually have a goldfish drawn on our locker room board for friendly reminders.”

Rowan will now host a tri-match on Saturday, Sept. 10, beginning at 11 a.m, against Widener University. The Pride then takes on Catholic University at 1 p.m, followed by the Cardinals and Profs closing it out at 3 p.m.

