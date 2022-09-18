Rowan Men’s Soccer Emerge Victorious Under Saturday Night Lights

The Rowan University men’s soccer team took down the College of Mount Saint Vincent Dolphins in a convincing 3-1 win this past Saturday, Sept. 17, giving the Profs their fourth win of the season.

Sophomore Dylan Aportela received his first opportunity at the college level as a goalkeeper for the Profs. Filling in for injured Goalie Jason Grandizio, Aportela had a solid performance, recorded four saves and allowed just one goal. Aportela only found out he was starting on the day of the game.

“I actually found out I was starting today through an Instagram post,” Aportela said. “After finding out, I really did not have any nerves, I was ready to just go out there and help my team get the win.”

Team captain, senior Chad Yates, was impressed with Aportela’s performance.

“I am excited for Dylan. It’s his first win and it’s a big win,” Yates said. “Especially as a goalkeeper, it is probably the hardest position in all of sports because there is only one of them and they have to be on the field at all times.”

Yates also had a strong performance of his own, scoring two goals for the Profs which was the difference between the game ending in a tie or winning the game.

“You know it felt great,” Yates said “To get those two goals, help my team win and to continue pickup wins is a great feeling.”

Head Coach Scott Baker highlighted Yates’ standout night on the pitch for the Profs.

“Chad Yates had a great game tonight,” Coach Baker said. “We were playing great and we had time of possession, but it doesn’t matter if we don’t get those two goals from Chad [Yates].”

This is Rowan’s second to last game before facing off against their New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) teams. Coach Baker talked about how important this game was for the team to get this win.

“I think building confidence is really important,” Baker said. “The NJAC has a lot of different challenges that are not outside the conference. We already lost three games, this is not one we could afford to lose.”

Yates also shared a similar sentiment, as his veteran experience has prepared him for NJAC play.

“It’s important to start stringing off wins,” Yates said. “These teams in the NJAC are gonna be a lot more competitive. It will be more of a fight than what we have been doing, but when you are beating other teams and getting into that mojo, you have experience winning and you put that to use against these better teams.”

The Profs play the Washington College Shoremen this Tuesday, Sept. 20, before going to play their first NJAC opponent, the defending NJAC champions the Kean Cougars on Saturday, Sept. 24.

