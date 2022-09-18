Rowan Field Hockey Head Coach Michelle Andre Picks up 100th Victory during Prof’s Undefeated Season

The Rowan field hockey team continued their season-long dominance on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Coach Richard Wackar Stadium, taking down the Haverford Fords 7-1 and making history in the process as Head Coach Michelle Andres grabbed her 100th win.

The Profs were able to get contributions offensively from five different players, as senior Bridget Guinan scored a hat trick. Senior Morgan Mulvey added a goal while sophomores Julia Cavicchio, Julia Patrone and Madison DuBois each found the back of the net. Guinan believes that the team’s chemistry is a big part of the recent offensive outburst.

“I think at this point in the season everything is really coming together and we’re really getting the connections and the flow of stuff going,” Guinan said. “It’s just like a full game, putting it all together.”

The Profs played up to their rank as a top two team in the nation, jumping on the Fords early and keeping their foot on the gas pedal with four goals in the second quarter to blow the game open. Their defense held Haverford to just two shot attempts all game, with their lone goal coming off the stick of junior forward Anna Bradley in the fourth quarter.

This game had a much more positive conclusion than last season’s matchup, which ended in a 2-0 loss to Haverford and marked a momentous occasion for Head Coach Andre.

“It was good. I’m glad, especially, with the way our team played today. It definitely makes it something special,” Coach Andre said. “I’m not going to lie, [the loss] is always in the back of my head, and that is something that we recognized as something that we weren’t going to let happen again.”

On the same day as Coach Andre’s 100th win, senior Liz Fox tied the school’s single-game assist record in the third quarter when she picked up her fourth assist on Guinan’s third goal of the day, and while she may have made history of her own, Fox gives all the credits to her teammates.

“I’ve been able to recognize where they’re going to be,” Fox said. “It just comes down to trusting my teammates, and I know they’re going to be there for me.”

With their number two rank in the nation, Fox and the Profs are feeling great, but understand the expectations that come with being a top team in the nation.

“It’s been awesome. Everyone’s super happy, we’re all supporting each other, we’re all together, and we’re just really excited to go through this season altogether,” Fox said. “We’ve all just kind of known that this is a big deal… I think it’s just kind of an unspoken thing where everybody is bringing 100% every single day to practice. If we notice someone is down, we’re picking each other up and just staying positive no matter what.”

Saturday’s game was the Profs’ first home game since their 8-1 win over Catholic University on Saturday, Sept. 3, and Coach Andre was thrilled to be back in front of the home crowd.

“It’s always great to be home, we love playing on this field,” Coach Andre said. “But we just got through one of the toughest parts of our schedule and heading into another tough part, and to come home and have this type of game was great.”

The Profs will now hit the road once more as they head to Glenside, Pennsylvania to take on the Arcadia Knights on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 4 p.m.

