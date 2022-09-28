Reyes: Flashing the Leather

Ten-Year NHL Veteran is out for Season

Longtime Nashville Predators defenseman, Ryan Ellis, was traded last season to the Philadelphia Flyers for two younger Canadian-born players, Philippe Myers and Nolan Patrick.

Ellis was injured last season and tore his Psoas muscle, which has caused him discomfort in his hip and abdomen. Flyers General Manager, Chuck Fletcher told Adam Kimelman, the deputy managing editor for the NHL, that he is not expecting Ellis to touch the ice for the whole season and may expect the 31-year-old to retire early.

“The rehab, there’s been ebbs and flows. I think he made progress earlier in the summer,” Ellis said. “I would say the last two months there hasn’t been any visible signs of progress. It’s been a frustrating injury.”

The former No. 11 overall pick from the 2009 NHL Draft is the fourth highest paid player on the team this year, making $5.3 million behind Travis Sanheim, Travis Konecny, and Kevin Hayes. Ellis is still under contract for an eight-year deal that was signed with Nashville back in the 2019-2020 season worth $50 million.

Kimelman, tweeted some more of Fletcher’s thoughts on Ellis’ injury.

"Nobody's more frustrated than Ryan. Nobody wants to play more than Ryan. But we're dealing with reality now and he's not skating so clearly he is a long way away from playing."



Could this be be career-threatening for Ellis? Fletcher: "Certainly that's a possibility." — Adam Kimelman (@NHLAdamK) September 22, 2022

Ellis currently has a career total of 76 goals, 199 assists, a +/- of 116 in 566 games of play. Hopefully, he will be able to recover to play at least a couple of games at the tail end of the 2022-2023 season for the Flyers, or at the very least, the 2023-2024 regular season.

La Maquina

Albert Pujols is a name that will be remembered as one of the greatest to ever touch a baseball field.

The 1999 draft product of Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City, Missouri has won numerous accolades over his 22-year career. Two World Series Rings, three MVP’s, Rookie of the Year in 2001, 11 All-Star appearances, six Silver Sluggers, two Gold Gloves, and has won Major League Player of the Year three times.

The stats and awards alone should give Pujols the boost he needs five years down the line when it’s time for him to call Cooperstown his home. The Dominican slugger has led the league in runs, doubles, home runs, batting average, slugging percentage, total bases, and intentional bases on ball.

Pujols is currently on the hunt at the end of his 22-year career to move up further in the all-time home run list. After Friday’s game in Los Angeles, the corner infielder sits at an even 700 career home runs. Running behind three other all-time greats, Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), and Babe Ruth (714). This is the second time Pujols has hit two home runs in a game to reach a milestone.

The Machine is currently en route to his tenth postseason appearance as the St. Louis Cardinals are 89-65 and 6.5 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers, the only other National League Central Division team to not be eliminated from playoff contention.

If the Cardinals successfully continue their playoff push, they will start their Wild Card best two of three series on October 7 against their potential opponents, the Philadelphia Phillies. Every baseball fan in the world besides Phillies fans will be rooting for Pujols’ last run in the postseason. Albert, saludos a una gran carrera! (Cheers to a great career Albert!)

