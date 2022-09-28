Obdyke: Shop and Drop With Rob – A Fantasy Football Column

Week three is in the books, meaning “Shop and Drop with Rob” is back to give you advice on who to pick up and drop every week in your fantasy football league.

Waiver Wire additions

Khalil Herbert – RB – Chicago Bears – 49% rostered via Yahoo! Sports

Lead back David Montgomery went down with a left leg injury during Sunday’s contest with the Houston Texans. In his absence, Khalil Herbert exploded for 157 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Montgomery is currently listed as day-to-day on the injury report. If the starting back isn’t good to go in week four, Herbert is a great RB2 option.

Tyler Boyd – WR – Cincinnati Bengals – 51% rostered via Yahoo! Sports

The Bengals’ offense finally got back on track against the New York Jets this past Sunday, putting up a season-high 27 points. With the defense’s attention drawn to star receiver Ja’marr Chase, Boyd should see more opportunities in the passing game. In the win, he recorded 105 receiving yards and a touchdown, and this success should continue throughout the season.

Isaiah McKenzie – WR – Buffalo Bills – 41% rostered via Yahoo! Sports

Every time Josh Allen completed a pass, it seemed as if Isaiah McKenzie was on the receiving end. He was targeted a season-high nine times while catching seven balls for 76 yards and a touchdown. If Stefon Diggs has a tough matchup in the future weeks, McKenzie will be a solid flex start for your squad.

David Njoku – TE – Cleveland Browns – Yahoo 51% rostered

David Njoku exploded against the Pittsburgh Steelers, catching nine of ten targets for 89 yards and a touchdown. Even with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, the Browns’ offense has been quite efficient. Look for Njoku to get more opportunities after showing the league that he can be considered a top-tier tight end.

Michael Gallup – WR – Dallas Cowboys – 36% rostered via Yahoo! Sports

Michael Gallup will finally be returning to the Cowboys’ starting lineup. The deep ball threat is the clear number two receiver in Dallas and should get many opportunities, especially when Dak Prescott returns to the lineup. Once Gallup gets ramped up again, expect him to be an efficient flex option for your lineup.

Alexander Mattison – RB – Minnesota Vikings – 55% rostered via Yahoo! Sports

After injuring his shoulder this past Sunday, starting half back Dalvin Cook is expected to play in week four. Although he is set to start, Alexander Mattison may be the best handcuff in the league. Cook is bound to miss a few games every season, and when he does, Mattison is always exceptional in his absence. Pick up the stud backup and keep him on your bench until the time is right.

Players to drop

Rex Burkhead – RB – Houston Texans

For the first two weeks of the season, it seemed as if Rex Burkead and Dameon Pierce were splitting time equally in the Texans backfield. In week three, Pierce emerged as the lead back, rushing for 80 yards and a touchdown. The upcoming rookie received 20 rushing attempts, while Burkhead was only given three, so Burkhead will not be much of a factor in this offense going forward.

Hunter Henry – TE – New England Patriots

Hunter Henry has had a rough season, recording only three receptions on the year. Now with Mac Jones injured, this lackluster production will not change whatsoever. Drop Henry and pick up David Njoku.

Randall Cobb – WR – Green Bay Packers

Randall Cobb has been Aaron Rodgers’ go-to guy for almost a decade. Even with their history, the young Packers receivers are finally stepping up. Romeo Doubs is coming into his own and Allen Lazard is starting to live up to the hype. There is no need to keep Cobb on your bench for any longer.

If you see some of these guys on your waiver wire, try and scoop them up. Although some players may not have a spot on your starting roster at the moment, injuries are bound to happen. When everyone else in your league is scrambling around looking for replacements, you remembered that you read “Shop and Drop with Rob”, and reinforcements are already sitting on your bench.

