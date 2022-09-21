Obdyke: Shop and Drop With Rob – A Fantasy Football Column

After a wild week two, “Shop and Drop with Rob” is back to give you advice on who to pick up and drop every week in your fantasy football league.

Waiver Wire additions

Garrett Wilson – WR – New York Jets – 25% rostered via Yahoo! Sports

Garrett Wilson had a phenomenal Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, catching eight passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Not only is that statline impressive, but Wilson was targeted 14 times, which should equate to a lot of opportunities this week against the Cincinnati Bengals. The sky’s the limit for the rookie receiver, who should only improve throughout the season as he awaits for the return of QB Zach Wilson.

Jahan Dotson – WR – Washington Commanders – 43% rostered via Yahoo! Sports

Jahan Dotson was on the cusp of making this list last week, but after recording 59 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Detroit Lions, he is definitely someone to consider snatching up. Dotson has found himself in the endzone three times in the past two weeks. The short speedster has earned the trust of QB Carson Wentz and could be a solid flex option moving forward.

Jared Goff – QB – Detroit Lions – 23% rostered via Yahoo! Sports

The Lions’ offense has looked explosive in these first two weeks of the season. Goff has found a true star receiver in Amon-Ra St. Brown, who caught two touchdowns in the week two win against Washington. Both have been a pleasant surprise this season, and NFL experts expect this duo to continue to dominate.

Hayden Hurst – TE – Cincinnati Bengals – 16% rostered via Yahoo! Sports

Hayden Hurst is due to find the endzone this upcoming week against the Jets. The targets are there, but the struggling Bengals offense has limited his effectiveness. This can definitely be a turning point for Hurst, as the Bengals’ offense is too good to struggle for this long. Don’t start him over Zach Ertz or Logan Thomas, but keep a close eye on Hurst this week if needed.

Raheem Mostert – RB – Miami Dolphins – Yahoo 43% rostered

Raheem Mostert did not have an impressive stat line against the Baltimore Ravens in week two. This is due to the fact that Miami played from behind for basically the whole game. However, Mostert was the clear RB1, out-carrying Chase Edmonds. If Mostert keeps showing his old flashes of speed, he may turn into the lead back in Miami.

Brian Robinson – RB – Washington Commanders – 48% rostered via Yahoo! Sports

On Aug. 28, Brian Robinson was shot in the leg. The rookie running back thankfully had a speedy recovery and is back at practice. Robinson had a ton of hype around him coming into the year. This momentum is poised to continue, as he is aiming for a week six return. If you have an extra spot on your roster or have an IR spot, I would recommend picking him up and stashing him for the time being.

Players to drop

Noah Fant – TE – Seattle Seahawks

Noah Fant was only targeted twice against the division rival San Fransisco 49ers this past week. Geno Smith has yet to get him involved, and there are many other tight-end options out there.

DeVante Parker – WR – New England Patriots

Devante Parker only has one catch on the year, as Mac Jones has barely looked his way. Jones has favored his tight ends and Jakobi Meyers, meaning Parker is not worth a roster spot on your team.

Zach Moss – RB – Buffalo Bills

The Bills have the best offense in the league. That being said, they despise the run game. If you were to own a Bills running back, it would be Devin Singletary, and that’s it.

If you see some of these guys on your waiver wire, try and scoop them up. Although some players may not have a spot on your starting roster at the moment, injuries are bound to happen. When everyone else in your league is scrambling around looking for replacements, you remembered that you read “Shop and Drop with Rob,” and everything will be just fine.

