Delpercio: National League East Column

It was a surprisingly calm week within the NL East for what seems to be the first time in a while. However, we still had plenty of sweeps, debuts and returns so let’s check out everything the NL East showed us from Monday, Sept. 12, to Sunday, Sept. 18.

Welcome to the Show

On Tuesday, the Miami Marlins called up infielder Jordan Groshans for their series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. Miami acquired the infielder at this year’s trade deadline, sending relievers Anthony Bass and Zach Pop to Toronto in exchange for Groshans. While many thought he wouldn’t make his debut until next year, Miami decided to give the kid a shot after they were recently eliminated from the postseason.

Groshans struggled in his debut, going 0-3, but made contact every at-bat. The Marlins would end up falling to the Phillies 2-1.

Welcome Back Ozzie

After missing roughly three months with a fractured foot, Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies finally made his return to Atlanta’s lineup on Friday in their series opener against the Phillies. Albies finished the night 1-4, but he was part of a big Braves rally that gave them the lead in the eighth, hitting a double that drove in two runs.

Bring Out the Brooms

After getting swept by the Chicago Cubs to start the week, the New York Mets bounced back, sweeping their four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. New York’s pitching was strong against Pittsburgh, as Carlos Carrasco, Taijuan Walker, Chris Bassitt and Jacob deGrom allowed just six runs across 24.1 innings to help beat the Pirates and maintain their slim lead for first place in the division.

Meanwhile, the Braves refuse to give the Mets any breathing room, sweeping their three-game set against the Phillies to stay just a game back of New York. Atlanta took control of this series in the eighth inning of the opener, rallying from a 2-1 deficit and turning it into a 7-2 win, and took that momentum into the next two games.

As for the Phillies, the ghost of Septembers past seems to have come back to haunt them. The Phillies lost their lead for the second Wild Card spot and are holding just a two-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers for the final Wild Card spot heading into the home stretch.

Injury Update

On Monday, the Mets announced that reliever Bryce Montes de Oca has been placed on the 15-day injured list with left hamstring tightness.

On Friday, the Phillies announced that infielder Edmundo Sosa was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain.

On Friday, the Braves announced that infielder Ehire Adrianza was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left quadricep. The Braves also announced on Friday that reliever Kirby Yates is heading to the 15-day injured list, retroactive to September 13, with right elbow inflammation.

Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies left Saturday’s game against the Phillies early due to a right pinky fracture. He was placed on the 10-day injured list on Sunday.

As we enter the home stretch of the season, let’s look at some guys who are finishing the 2022 campaign strong, along with some guys who are starting to show signs of fatigue, and the divisional and wild card standings entering late September!

Who’s Hot

Ronald Acuna Jr (Atlanta Braves RF/DH): .333 AVG, 1.068 OPS, 5 XBH, 6 RBI, SB

Daniel Vogelbach (New York Mets DH): .385 AVG, 1.292 OPS, 6 RBI, 35.0 BB%, 5.0 K%

Luke Voit (Washington Nationals 1B): .421 AVG, 1.213 OPS, 2 HR, 14.3 K%

Sandy Alcantara (Miami Marlins SP): 2 GS, 1 CG, 16.0 IP, 2 BB, 11 K, 1.69 ERA, 1.06 WHIP

Joely Rodriguez (New York Mets RP): 3 APP, 5.0 IP, 0 BB, 9 K, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP

Who’s Not

Matt Olson (Atlanta Braves 1B): .042 AVG, .083 OPS, 0 RBI, 0 BB, 45.8 K%, E3

Mark Cahna (New York Mets LF): .143 AVG, .423 OPS, 0 RBI, 16 LOB

Bryce Harper (Philadelphia Phillies DH): .136 AVG, .558 OPS, 1 RBI, 11 LOB

Alec Bohm (Philadelphia Phillies 3B): .154 AVG, .511 OPS, 1 RBI, 1 R

Nick Fortes (Miami Marlins C): .158 AVG, .358 OPS, 0 XBH, 1 RBI, 5.0 BB%

Standings (As of Sept. 19, 2022)

1. New York Mets 93-55

2. Atlanta Braves 91-55 (1 GB)

3. Philadelphia Phillies 80-66 (12 GB)

4. Miami Marlins 60-87 (E)

5. Washington Nationals 51-95 (E)

NL Wild Card Standings (As of Sept. 19, 2022)

WC1. Atlanta Braves 91-55 (+11 GB)

WC2. San Diego Padres 81-66 (+0.5 GB)

WC3. Philadelphia Phillies 80-66 (-)

