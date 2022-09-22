Michaels: Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice, Do we Love the Taste or the Trend?

As spooky season approaches, I have found myself excited to guzzle down anything pumpkin flavored. But recently I have caught myself wondering: do I want all the pumpkin flavors because I enjoy them, or because consuming them makes me feel autumn is upon us?

If someone asked me to recall the coolest pumpkin-flavored snacks from childhood, I would have one answer. Little Debbie’s Pumpkin Delights. Its the really soft pumpkin cookie with the almost cynical-looking jack o’ lantern face, where a pumpkin-flavored, jelly-like substance showing through.

A few years ago this answer would have been simple, as Starbucks had their traditional Pumpkin Spice Lattes which slowly developed into being trendy among teenagers. But as social media developed, along with crazy food trends, pumpkin-flavored treats soon took on a whole new meaning.

While I sipped my iced pumpkin, vanilla swirl, oat-milk latte from Dunkin Donuts, I thought to myself “you don’t like coffee and you’re not even tired, what are you doing?” Slowly, I realized I wasn’t consuming my pumpkin spice drink because I enjoyed it, but rather because I had seen a few golden-brown leaves on the sidewalk, a fancy sign of fall flavors, and the air had slightly become crisp. To me, the plethora of pumpkin-related drinks have become synonymous with my favorite season.

Now, whether your taste buds adore the savory flavor of the orange gourd or you absolutely despise the taste, I can assume you are sitting here reading this and agreeing with exactly what I am about to say – especially my fellow spooky season fanatics.

As the years have gone on and technology has developed, we can often find companies scrambling to create the newest, yummiest and most trendy pumpkin-themed anything. Every year, the world is then given the most outrageous new creations to try.

Now let me ask you this: do you feel that the lovely pumpkin spice flavor has been beaten, battered and abused amidst various companies’ goals to create the newest and trendiest pumpkin creations? Or are all these wild creations just a small part of our world of traditions?

Personally, I feel every new “pumpkin spice and all that is nice” trend ties into what have become significant Halloween traditions, such as going to Spirit Halloween just because the vibes are immaculate even though you already have your costume and have gone three times. From the typical Pumpkin Spice Latte that I get at least once a year at Starbucks to pumpkin spice flavored dog treats, every new and crazy idea created falls under the tradition of companies creating new unique ideas for the season.

For about the past six or seven years I have stumbled upon articles listing the new pumpkin treats for that year, boasting about how exciting and unique the listed products are. Of course, every year I can’t help but read them, or at least take a peek, because these are staple elements for welcoming the feeling of fall.

Pumpkin spice will surely never go out of style when it comes to this time of year. So go buy yourself that new fall candle you know you want, grab some pumpkin spiced coffee, maybe even some pumpkin-flavored cookies, your favorite flannel, fuzzy blanket, and throw on your favorite spooky movie. It is time for fall traditions, and pumpkin is one of them.

Whether you love pumpkin spice or you are simply here for the trend, it begs the question: what does Rowan have to offer for this fall season when it comes to all things pumpkin?

Starbucks, of course, has the tried and true Pumpkin Spice Latte. But if you prefer something cold, you could check their Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew coffee!

Saxby’s, located in Rowan’s Business Hall here on campus, has a beautiful pumpkin-flavored selection for this fall including Milk & Pumpkin Cold Brew, iced and hot Pumpkin Lattes, Pumpkin Matcha and Pumpkin & Spice Plant Powered Overnight Oats.

For those of you who are over 21, many places on and near campus offer something for you too!

Check out Bonesaw Brewing Company for their PUMQUEEN beer, a vanilla pumpkin spice cream ale. Then, journey over to Landmark to try the Southern Tier-Pumking or take a trip to Chickie and Pete’s for their fall drink menu that is filled with a multitude of pumpkin beers!

If you have not already, let this be your invitation to start getting spooky. Fall is upon us and I am beyond ready for pumpkin picking, scary movies, Halloween and of course- Pumpkin Spice and everything nice! I hope you are too!

For comments/questions about this story, email the.whit.rowan@gmail.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

