Construction Begins On Rowan’s $30 Million Renovation of the Chamberlain Student Center

By
Lee Kotzen
-
0
30
Rowan University’s renovation of the Chamberlain Student Center began after classes ended in 2022, and is set to be completed by the 2023 Fall Semester. The plans for the new student center include increased seating, both indoors and outdoors, and many other new attractions. Take a look as Gianna Malgieri speaks to students to gain their thoughts on the construction and improved building.

Written by Gianna Malgieri
Produced by Lee Kotzen

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Comment on this Article