Construction Begins On Rowan's $30 Million Renovation of the Chamberlain Student Center By Lee Kotzen - September 14, 2022 Rowan University's renovation of the Chamberlain Student Center began after classes ended in 2022, and is set to be completed by the 2023 Fall Semester. The plans for the new student center include increased seating, both indoors and outdoors, and many other new attractions. Take a look as Gianna Malgieri speaks to students to gain their thoughts on the construction and improved building. Written by Gianna MalgieriProduced by Lee Kotzen