Getting Involved is Easy With 25+ Art-Centered Clubs

The fall semester has officially started and students have flocked to club fairs and introductory meetings, looking to find a club that fits them. Clubs are a great opportunity to build connections, create work samples, build a resume and engage in hobbies outside of the classrooms with like-minded individuals. They’re a free and a fun way to build upon your education and express yourself. With over 384 clubs, and over 25 art-centered, there is something for everyone.

Photography Club

Looking to create memories that last forever? Then the Rowan Photography Club may be for you. This club, led by the founding president, Jill Taylor, gets together to share and enjoy the art of photography.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a hobbyist, an expert, or someone who’s never even held a camera before,” said Taylor.

The club has photo contests, photo walks and shares tips on improving as a photographer.

“We try to be super inclusive,” Taylor said. “Photography and photography clubs can be expensive and intimidating, so we try to help people learn and feel included as much as possible.”

The club meets every other Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Westby Hall, in Room 105.

3D Printing Club

As technology advances, we see it interact with different parts of our lives – from how we connect with others and the way we view the world, to the creation of art. The 3D Printing Club gives members a glimpse into all of that, as the club gives students the opportunity to learn about the 3D printing process and to create art themselves.

Its mission, as described in its Proflink profile is “to give all students, regardless of major or skill level, the opportunity to learn about 3D printing and 3D printing-related activities.”

Additionally, the club hopes students will “learn skills that will be beneficial for the rest of their academic and professional career.”

They have meetings in the Engineering Hall in Room 240 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays, bi-weekly.

Rowan Lab Theatre

Have you ever wanted to see the behind scenes of a play? Well, now you can be a part of it! The Rowan Lab Theatre seeks to explore every aspect of theater production.

The theater helps develop students’ skills in any area of production they are interested in. They explore costume design, lighting design, stage management, performance, directing and devising. They try to get everyone involved, not just people in the club, for the betterment of the Rowan community as a whole.

Be sure to keep an eye on their Instagram, @rowanlabtheatre, to stay up to date on their auditions dates, open technical positions and performances.

RU Puppet Artist

If you want to make a friend, the RU Puppet Artist might be for you. Founded in the fall of 2020 by TJ Jacobs, the RU Puppet Artist explores the art of puppetry through accessible practices.

The artists experiment and work together to grow their community through proven educational techniques and learn by creating artistic experiences for their communities.

Last year, the club put on an original show “RAGNARUCKUS” that involved Norse mythology through puppetry. The show included iconic Norse Figures Odin, Thor, Loki, and Fenrir, and Norse tales such as the end of the world, also known as Ragnarok.

“We’re an organization that works to bring puppetry to others through creative, educational, and insightful workshops, with a focus on using sustainable and recycled materials,” said Jacob Kantrowitz, the social manager of the club.

In the RAGNARUKUS, the club used cardboard, water jugs, plastic bags, and other recycled materials to make many of the puppets.

You don’t need the experience to join the club.

“Many of the members of the E-Board didn’t think they would ever do puppetry before they came to Rowan,” Kantrowitz said.

Monthly workshops are held and they have a list of sessions and programming for this semester on their Instagram, @ru_puppet_artist. All of the workshops are held at Westby Hall Room 104, except for their Christmas Carol Auditions which will be held in Bunce Hall Room 159.

Rowan Art Collective

Do you love art? Do you have a passion for creating a more accessible and inclusive environment in art? If you do, the Rowan Art Collective is for you.

The Collective tries to give Rowan more visibility when it comes to the fine arts through work with other clubs, organizations, and art installations.

They host a variety of events in order to promote the arts on campus with their main event being the Annual Juried Exhibit, with the help of the High Street Gallery. Casual events vary as they do rock painting, card decorating, tie-dyeing, clay building and more.

If you are interested in joining the Collective, meetings are held Tuesdays at 8 p.m. in Westby Hall, Room 206.

Beauty in Distress

If you are interested in fashion, the Beauty in Distress club is where aspiring designers, artists, and entrepreneurs hone their skills. The Club collaborates with other artists and the surrounding community to become better designers.

They hold field trips, student exhibitions, workshops, community service events and bi-weekly meetings.

Beauty in Distress will host its first introductory meeting on Sept. 22, in Room 409 of Discovery Hall, at 7:30 p.m.

Rowan Alternative Music Club

If you are looking to jam out, Rowan Alternative Music Club has the tunes for you. Their Proflink states they want to “nurture the local music scene” and “create a group where people can share, talk about, and simple music.”

Even if you don’t like alternative music, they are welcoming to all music tastes. You don’t have to play an instrument to be a part of the club. The club is also interested in people establishing a local music scene.

This is just the tip of the iceberg of art clubs that you can join at Rowan. There’s something for everyone no matter what you are interested in or experience. Want to see more information on the clubs mentioned or to see more options? Head over to https://rowan.campuslabs.com/engage/organizations.

