Delpercio: National League East Recap

Another week of baseball in the books could only mean one thing– new debuts, sweeps, homecomings, and hot streaks. So, without further ado, let’s check out everything the NL East offered us from Monday, August 8, to Sunday, August 14.

Welcome to the Show

This week, the division saw a pair of players from the National League East make their MLB debuts.

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves called up their top prospect, Vaughn Grissom, to fill the hole they currently have at second base.

Just like fellow rookie Michael Harris II, Grissom skipped over Triple-A, going from Double-A to the MLB, but Grissom’s time with the Mississippi Braves was a bit shorter, playing only 22 games with the Double-A team compared to Harris’ 43. The lack of reps above the High-A level didn’t seem to bother Grissom in the Braves series finale against the Boston Red Sox, as he went 2-4 and crushed a two-run home run over the Green Monster to become the first Braves player to hit a home run in their debut since 2019 when Austin Riley did it.

On Saturday, the Miami Marlins called up reliever A.J. Ladwig as an extra arm for their doubleheader against the Braves. Due to all of the injuries to the majority of Miami’s starters, the Marlins decided to go with a bullpen game for the night cap of Saturday’s day-night doubleheader which got Ladwig some innings. He was able to eat some innings for Miami, going 3.1 innings but allowed four runs on six hits, including two home runs.

Bring Out the Brooms

The New York Mets started this week on the right foot, sweeping the Cincinnati Reds in their three-game set. It was a total team effort for the Mets, as they were able to take advantage of some great pitching and hot performances at the dish.

Mets starters’ Chris Bassitt, Carlos Carrasco, and Taijuan Walker gave up a combined total of four earned runs, meanwhile Daniel Vogelbach, Jeff McNeil and Francisco Lindor were the catalysts to a Mets’ offense that put up 21 runs in the three games, driving in four runs each.

Back Like He Never Left

Two weeks ago, Juan Soto was jogging out to right field at Nationals Park with a giant curly W on his chest, but on Friday, he made his not-so-long awaited return to the same stadium in pinstripes with the words “San Diego” slapped across the middle of his chest.

Even though Soto only spent five years with the Washington Nationals, his resume was loaded with accomplishments that ranged from being a Home Run Derby Champion to a World Series Champion, with plenty of batting titles and many more on the way.

Soto, along with former first baseman Josh Bell, were greeted with a video tribute and got a standing ovation before stepping into the box in their first at bat. Bell would end up going 0-5 with a walk, but Soto picked up where he left off at Nationals Park, going 2-6 with a double and an RBI single to help the Padres beat the Nationals 10-5.

Hotlanta

The Braves went undefeated this week, sweeping their two-game series against the Red Sox and four-game series against the Marlins. Atlanta started the week with dominant hitting, as Austin Riley and Marcell Ozuna drove in a combined nine of the Braves’ 17 runs in their two game series at Fenway Park, and finished the week with dominant pitching.

Jake Odorizzi, Ian Anderson, Kyle Muller, and Bryce Elder combined to give up seven runs in 22 innings pitched, while the Braves bullpen was shut down, allowing one earned run in 14 innings of action.

Michael Harris II displayed some late-game heroics in the Braves series finale against the Marlins, as they were down 1-0 heading into the ninth until Harris smacked a first-pitch fastball into the seats to tie the matchup at 1-1. William Contreras would eventually follow suit and hit a go-ahead RBI single to give the Braves the lead, and they never looked back, winning the game 3-1.

Injury Update

On Wednesday, the Braves announced that they placed second baseman Orlando Arcia on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring.

On Thursday, the Braves announced that they placed starting pitcher Max Fried on the 7-day concussion injured list, backdated to Monday.

On Sunday, the Nationals announced that shortstop Luis Garcia will head to the IL with a groin injury.

Philadelphia Phillies reliever Corey Knebel left Sunday’s series finale against the Mets in the seventh inning due to a lat strain. He has been placed on the 15-day injured list.

Mets infielder Luis Guillorme left Sunday’s series finale against the Phillies early with left groin tightness.

As we enter the dog days of August, let’s check out some guys who are finding their stride, as well as some guys who are struggling and the standings entering the middle of August.

Who’s Hot

Joey Meneses (Washington Nationals 1B/RF): .550 AVG, 1.741 OPS, 4 HR, 6 RBI, 13.6 K%

Michael Harris II (Atlanta Braves CF): .364 AVG, 1.235 OPS, 6 XBH, 7 R, 12.5 K%, SB

Bryson Stott (Philadelphia Phillies SS): .421 AVG, .950 OPS, 4 R, SB

New York Mets Starting Pitching Staff: 6 GS, 38.2 IP, 7 BB, 43 K, 1.16 ERA, 1.08 WHIP

New York Mets Bullpen: 16.1 IP, 6 BB, 22 K, 0.00 ERA, 0.98 WHIP

Who’s Not

Brandon Nimmo (New York Mets CF): .059 AVG, .318 OPS, 2 BB, 0 RBI, 10 LOB

Darick Hall (Philadelphia Phillies DH): .176 AVG, .353 OPS, 0 XBH, 0 RBI, 0 BB, 35.3 K%

Matt Vierling (Philadelphia Phillies OF): .063 AVG, .180 AVG, 5.9 BB%, 35.3 K%, 11 LOB

Lewin Diaz (Miami Marlins 1B): .105 AVG, .348 OPS, 1 RBI, 9.5 BB%, 11 LOB

Lane Thomas (Washington Nationals OF): .150 AVG, .377 OPS, 0 R, 31.8 K%, 3 CS, 12 LOB

Standings (As of August 15, 2022)

1. New York Mets 75-40

2. Atlanta Braves 70-46 (5.5 GB)

3. Philadelphia Phillies 63-51 (11.5 GB)

4. Miami Marlins 50-65 (25.0 GB)

5. Washington Nationals 38-78 (37.5 GB)

